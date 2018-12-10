Mirvac rolls out new mobile app for offices to improve employee experience

Mirvac Group has announced the roll-out of a new mobile app designed to improve employee experience in modern workspaces.

Launched in Australia for the first time, the ‘smart office’ mobile app developed by leading proptech company, Workwell helps employees build their networks and fosters community at workplace precincts by centralising access to all building and customer services.

Already successfully deployed in over 100 large corporations worldwide including the US and Europe, the Workwell app will now enter the Australian commercial office segment with Mirvac planning to introduce it in early 2019 at EY Centre, 200 George Street in Sydney; 367 Collins Street in Melbourne; and Calibre Industrial Estate in Western Sydney. Fully tailored for the Australian market, the app will subsequently be rolled out across the rest of Mirvac’s commercial real estate portfolio.

General manager of Workplace Experiences at Mirvac, Paul Edwards says, “Employee experience underpins the future of work and is redefining how we think about reimagining the communities we create. It’s crucial to improving engagement, collaboration, loyalty and wellbeing in the workplace. Our partnership with Workwell will help us foster community within all of our buildings, positively impacting on the experiences we deliver.”

Employees utilising the app will no longer have to hunt through a range of single-use apps to access the services available to them at work. Instead, the app centralises a variety of services onto the Workwell technology platform including childcare services, HR onboarding, food & beverage deals, announcements, group meet ups, car parking, wellness classes and more.

Workwell’s open platform will allow incremental addition of new services from Mirvac and their customers. The app will also gather data on how the occupants are using the building, providing Mirvac with valuable insights to help improve the employee experience.

“We are committed to creating Australia’s most intelligent buildings with the latest technology that helps our customers be more efficient. Workwell was the perfect solution to streamline our tenants’ interaction with colleagues, the broader community, systems and building services to help make their lives easier,” says Edwards.

The app is the brainchild of a lonely US office worker, Marie Schneegans who in 2015 created Never Eat Alone, a mobile app that enabled employees of large corporations to meet co-workers over lunch. The success of the app in Europe and North America led Marie to expand its scope into ‘Workwell’.

Co-founder of Workwell, Paul Dupuy says, “We are proud to partner with Mirvac to launch Workwell in Australia and roll out the app across their extensive national portfolio of commercial buildings. Mirvac was a natural fit for us due to the high-quality of their buildings and forward-thinking approach to workplace creation.

“The collaborative partnership has enabled us to deliver on Mirvac’s specific needs. It’s clear that Mirvac is dedicated to improving the customer experience and communities within its buildings and we are pleased to help them achieve this.”