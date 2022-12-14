Leading Australian property developer Mirvac has revealed the designs of the $350-million luxury residential tower, Trielle, set within their Yarra’s Edge waterfront community in Melbourne.

Trielle will be the tallest building in the Yarra’s Edge precinct with the most abundant amenity offered to date. With architecture and interiors by Mirvac’s award-winning in-house design team, Mirvac Design, the spectacular Trielle tower will combine its exclusive location and north-facing riverfront orientation with 191 generously-sized apartments, a nine-level podium, ground-level retail space and above-ground parking.

Described as the jewel in the crown of the vibrant precinct, the 45-level tower received planning amendment approval earlier this year and will be launched in 2023, with the premium, lifestyle-focused apartments aimed at both downsizers and right-sizers, according to Mirvac’s general manager – residential development Victoria, Elysa Anderson.

“Market vacancy across the east coast residential market has fallen to around 1.5%[1], new apartment starts are at lowest levels seen since 2012[2] and with the recent increase of permanent migration caps, we are seeing an acceleration in population growth. Discerning buyers are acting decisively in the tightening market to secure quality, larger apartments setting themselves up for future growth,” Anderson said.

“In particular we are seeing demand from customers that are wanting to downsize – especially when presented with a compelling value proposition like Trielle, in a location with so much going for it.”

Trielle is also expected to appeal to ‘right-sizers’ looking for an exciting new lifestyle offering, seeking easily maintainable prime properties close to city centre locations, with amenities that match their needs, Anderson said. This buyer demographic also includes experienced apartment dwellers looking to upgrade their home and lifestyle, and out-of-towners seeking a city base.

The all-electric tower has also been designed to go beyond current sustainable building codes and will evolve under construction, with a centralised electric heat pump hot water system, rainwater and stormwater storage and reuse, and induction cooktops as standard.

Mirvac design director Michael Wiener said the tower was “jewel-like” in appearance, faceted like a gem, with an angular glazed façade to reflect light and “shine like a diamond”.

“Trielle offers riverside rarity and timeless luxury with impeccable craftsmanship,” he said. “The design hinges on the waterfront aspect of Trielle, its view of the city and its commanding presence on the city’s skyline. There is no other site like it in Melbourne that brings together the city, the river and the sky in such a striking way.”

Trielle will offer the most luxurious and considered amenity delivered by Mirvac to date, Wiener added.

Defined spaces have been curated to “focus” (bibliotheca-style library and work pods); “connect” (full time concierge and Saletta Business Lounge); “revel” (piano bar with self-playing piano, chef’s table, adjoining wine cellar, games room and cocktail bar, theatre, Teppanyaki barbeque and golf simulator); and “reset” (Oasis Retreat complete with urban rainforest gardens, a Scandinavian-inspired wellness centre, 25-metre pool, magnesium pool, spa, sauna, cold-pailing and treatment rooms).

About Yarra’s Edge

A coveted 14.5-hectare inner-city waterfront community located on the north-facing bank of the Yarra River, Yarra’s Edge has been developed by Mirvac for more than 20 years. Now home to over 3,000 residents, Yarra’s Edge is anticipated to include 2,300 dwellings once complete.

