Mirvac has announced that its construction team has topped out the second and final stage of its $790m NINE by Mirvac residential community, which sits on the former Channel Nine television studio site at Willoughby in Sydney’s north.

Designed by the developer’s inhouse Design Team and CHROFI, the precinct features 10 boutique buildings and 442 apartments. The second stage sees 214 luxury residences become available for purchase across five buildings ranging between four and nine storeys, along with a new community pavilion, two food and beverage tenancies, a retail/commercial building and 6,500 sqm of open space.

“We acquired a site that was closed to the public for almost 70 years and we’re thrilled to be one step closer to transforming it into a place that not only residents but the wider community can enjoy,” says Mirvac General Manager Residential Development NSW, Toby Long.

“NINE by Mirvac is a testament to our commitment to the Sydney housing market. Given our best-in-class 5-star iCIRT rating, buyers can be assured they are getting an industry-leading quality product.”

Long says that the development will assist in bringing further residences to the market, at a time when the Committee for Sydney estimates approximately some 96,000 dwellings are required.

“With NINE by Mirvac here in Willoughby, and the recent topping out of three buildings at Green Square, Zetland, we are not only generating more places close to the city for Sydney-siders to call home, but also fostering communities that will meet the needs of its residents for years to come. Our commitment could not be more important as we play our part in resolving the housing affordability crisis.”

Mirvac General Manager National Design Brett Crellin says the developer is intent on creating much-needed and much-loved homes for Australians in the midst of the housing crisis.

“We consider the quality of the material to extract the best value from it. We've got 50 years of experience delivering buildings, and we always strive for excellence that’s above and beyond,” he says.

“The team has been incredibly focused on leaving a beautiful legacy. The level of design detail which has gone into delivering the vision has set a new precedent within our residential portfolio.”

The Gateway Hub, a multi-function space for residents and the community within the precinct, is a facility purpose built to contrive connection amongst locals. It features an open-air pavilion with a green roof, outdoor terrace seating and servery facilities, underlining the community values at the heart of NINE by Mirvac.

Stage 1 at NINE by Mirvac is anticipated for completion in Spring 2023 and Stage 2 is due for completion in early 2024.