Mirvac lodges PA for Cox Architecture-designed 383 La Trobe Street

Mirvac has lodged a planning permit application (PA) for its site at 383 La Trobe St, Melbourne.

The vision for 383 La Trobe St is to create a distinct commercial precinct with 44,000sqm of office space over 31 levels, accommodating up to 4,000 future workers once complete.

Campbell Hanan, head of Office and Industrial at Mirvac, says, “Building on the success of our Olderfleet development on Collins Street, this new site continues to add depth to our portfolio and pipeline in Melbourne.”

Designed by Cox Architecture, the proposal for 383 La Trobe St will incorporate open air terraces, smart building technology throughout and interconnected workplace villages that are designed to offer bespoke environments.

“Flexibility underpins the entire workplace design of the building at 383 La Trobe St. Large efficient floor plates (up to 2,400 square metres) that are future-tech enabled are designed to give businesses the freedom to create bespoke connected and engaging workspaces," says Hanan.

Located within Melbourne’s courts precinct, Mirvac has planned an activated project that connects visually to Flagstaff Gardens and embraces the diversity of the broader precinct, linking through to Goldbrough Lane and beyond.

There will be around 700sqm of new lifestyle and retail amenity including a wellness centre, retail laneway, and a forum with leafy green public spaces for socialising and relaxation.

Construction commencement for 383 La Trobe St is planned for 2022.

Image: Supplied