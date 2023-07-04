Mirvac has launched their newest lifestyle-focused prestige apartment offering, The Albertine in Melbourne, with the project being the latest to join their $6.8-billion Victorian residential development pipeline.

The Albertine is a $200-million residential development that will include about 100 one, two, three and four-bedroom large-format apartments across 15 storeys, complete with exclusive wellbeing-focused amenity.

The Albertine marks Mirvac’s third apartment launch announcement in Victoria in six months, following the successful sales launch of Trielle at Yarra’s Edge and the recently announced permit approval of 699 Park Street in Brunswick.

This will soon be followed by the launch of MEKKO, Mirvac’s collection of highly sustainable apartments at The Fabric, their future-forward masterplanned community in Altona North.

The Albertine would reflect the quality of the Group’s highly successful apartment projects, The Melburnian on St Kilda Road, and The Eastbourne in East Melbourne, Mirvac’s general manager of residential Victoria, Elysa Anderson says.

“Demand for quality, well-designed and constructed apartments remains strong, underpinned by low unemployment, wage growth, the return of overseas migration and scarcity of quality product. We recognise Victoria’s historically low apartment pipeline and remain focused on accelerating our supply of apartments that are built for tomorrow,” Anderson said.

“Distinguished by its boutique size, The Albertine is a new residential landmark for Melbourne and Mirvac’s latest prestige offering, following in the footsteps of our legacy apartment buildings in Victoria,” she added.

The Albertine stands out for its unique facade with its sweeping curves and organic forms. The interiors created by Mirvac’s award-winning design team include a suite of residents-only, wellbeing-focused amenity to be known as The Circadian Club, which will offer a rejuvenating urban sanctuary in the form of an indoor pool and spa, state-of-the-art gym, yoga and Pilates studio, and sauna.

“In quintessential Mirvac style, The Albertine is designed to be a future-led and quality-focused building, with careful consideration given to sustainability, in line with our commitment to making a positive environmental impact,” Anderson says.

The Albertine will be fully electric with an average NatHERS energy efficiency rating of 7 stars. Adding to the future-ready design are environmentally sustainable design (ESD) features including water-efficient fittings, fixtures and appliances; communal electric vehicle charging stations; capacity for all parking spaces to upgrade to their own electric vehicle charging point; rainwater tanks; and native planting species within the curated landscapes.

Image: Supplied