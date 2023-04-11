Mirvac’s largest green star home goes under the hammer

The Future Is Now House, designed by Mirvac’s design team in partnership with the Green Building Council of Australia, has reached completion, offering potential homebuyers an opportunity to harness the potential of sustainable living in new masterplanned communities.

Located at Mirvac's Waverley Park community in Melbourne’s south east suburb of Mulgrave, the dwelling is a fully electric, 321 sqm home and boasts a 7.8 NatHERS rating. It comprises four bedrooms, three bathrooms with multiple living areas. An open-plan kitchen, living and dining area downstairs, an additional living zone and adjacent ‘flexi’ room upstairs and an outdoor entertaining area are also on site.

“Mirvac has an important leadership role to play in bringing about positive change,” says Mirvac’s General Manager for Residential Victoria, Elysa Anderson.

“When we design with sustainability in mind, we’re delivering on a whole range of value for our customers. A well-sealed, energy efficient house that runs on renewables not only emits less carbon, it’s also healthier, comfortable, and cheaper to run.

“Designed by the award-winning Mirvac Design team, this certified Green Star Home has achieved a 7.8-star NatHERS rating, utilises the biggest solar panel system on a single dwelling delivered by Mirvac to date, and is one of Mirvac’s highest-performing homes in terms of operational energy.

A 10-kW solar system with a 13.5kWh Tesla Powerwall 2 battery system powers the home, while double glazed windows, heat pump hot water system and two 2,000-litre water tanks are also included. The floorplan has also been configured to maximise natural light and ventilation.

“If you choose a Green Star certified home, it can significantly reduce your household’s energy costs through the use of solar panels, better insulation, smarter air conditioning, LED lights and electric appliances,” says GBCA CEO Davina Rooney.

“GBCA’s Green Star Home certification aims to create highly efficient, fossil-fuel-free homes, which are powered by renewables, making them healthy and resilient.”

‘The Future is Now House’ will be auctioned on Saturday, 15 April at 12pm, with $100,000 to be donated from the sale by Mirvac to six local primary schools in the area to run The Resilience Project School Program.

For more information, click here.