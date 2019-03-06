Mirvac receives heritage approval for $1b tech precinct

Mirvac has received conversion and adaptive re-use permits to redevelop the historic Eveleigh Locomotive Workshop into an innovative technology precinct.

Mirvac bought the Australian Technology Park (now called South Eveleigh) from the NSW Government for $263 million in 2015, with the intention to create a Silicon Valley-style technology hub that caters for 18,000 workers, including staff from the Commonwealth Bank, Channel 7 and CSIRO.

The developer says it hopes to restore the precinct to its former status as a technology powerhouse. The project is a unique opportunity for a heritage-led design process that embraces old and new, according to the lead architect, Nick Sissons of Sissons Architects.

This is the second time Mirvac has undertaken such a project. The developer also transformed another locomotive property, the Tramsheds in Glebe.

Applications for this project have been approved conditionally; the developer must submit its heritage interpretation plan for approval before the first construction certificate is issued.

Construction of the Locomotive Workshops is expected to start in 2019 and be finished by 2020.