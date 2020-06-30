Mirvac & FJMT celebrate completion of their ‘Groundscraper’

Mirvac and FJMT have celebrated the completion of The Foundry, the third new building to be delivered as part of the revitalised technology and innovation hub, South Eveleigh in Sydney.

Award-winning architects Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp (FJMT) designed The Foundry, taking inspiration from South Eveleigh’s industrial heritage and the adjacent Locomotive Workshops. This is the second building FJMT has designed at South Eveleigh, with the Axle building officially complete last year.

As the largest building in the precinct, The Foundry spans 55,000sqm over six storeys with expansive floorplates nearing 9,000sqm, earning the title of one of Australia’s first ‘Groundscrapers’ in reference to its large-scale, low-level design.

The Foundry is set to become home to over 5,500 Commonwealth Bank of Australia staff including the organisation’s innovation labs, complementing their first workplace at the precinct, Axle, that opened last year.

Mirvac’s CEO Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz says, “Completing The Foundry in the current environment is one of Mirvac’s greatest achievements and its success is a testament to the entire delivery team and our partners. The Government’s decision to keep construction sites open during COVID-19 has allowed us to deliver the building on time and within budget, safeguarding 500 jobs onsite and supporting the recovery of the NSW economy.”

The Foundry delivers an innovative workplace environment. It is the second largest commercial building in Australia, one of the country’s first ‘Groundscrapers’ and the largest steel building Mirvac has developed to date. In its construction, Mirvac has used 3km of balustrade, 2,000sqm of skylights, and over 9,000 tonnes of steel.

“The Foundry offers a different breed of workplace that heralds a shift towards new ways of working. The exceptional working environment is technology-enabled, fostering collaboration while also allowing ultimate flexibility and diversity for its workforce – all elements which will meet the needs of current and future generations of workers,” Lloyd-Hurwitz says.

Images: Supplied