New $300M luxury tower slated for Yarra’s Edge

Mirvac has added a spectacular new project to their pipeline with the launch of Voyager, a $300 million luxury residential tower in Melbourne.

Located within their multi-award-winning Yarra’s Edge precinct along the north facing bank of the Yarra River, the project commenced with a sod turning ceremony recently with the Honourable Richard Wynne MP and Mirvac head of residential, Stuart Penklis in attendance.

Rising approximately 130m tall with 43 levels, this iconic building will become a gateway to Melbourne’s CBD as visitors come across the Bolte Bridge. The project is expected to create around 2,000 jobs throughout the construction.

Yarra’s Edge is a coveted inner-city waterfront community developed by Mirvac over the past 20 years. Home to over 3,000 residents, this masterplanned neighbourhood is designed around wellbeing with extensive parkland, state-of-the-art health and wellness facilities, a local shopping precinct and a marina.

“The construction of Voyager is the next chapter in the development of Yarra’s Edge – one of Melbourne’s most vibrant communities. The surrounding amenity, combined with unparalleled north facing waterfront access, has been very well received by purchasers looking to the long term, demanding quality apartments, supported by strong real estate fundamentals,” says Penklis

“Voyager is our response to the demand for quality housing and amenities in well-connected inner city locations, and is a reflection of Mirvac’s ongoing commitment to the precinct. Mirvac has a history of over 47 years delivering exceptional living environments and this new lifestyle focussed residential building epitomises Mirvac’s purpose to reimagine urban life.”

In addition to Voyager, Mirvac’s $1.4 billion Victorian Apartments pipeline includes a second apartment building, Folia in the Tullamore precinct of Doncaster, the Phoenix apartments at Tullamore, and The Eastbourne in East Melbourne.

Penklis attributes the success of both The Eastbourne and Phoenix projects to the ongoing demand for quality. He notes that their strong Victorian Apartments pipeline is the result of a holistic customer-first approach in which community, flexible floorplans and amenities are key priorities – this in turn keeps Mirvac’s apartment business thriving.

Voyager’s architecture and interiors have been designed by Mirvac’s award-winning in-house design team, Mirvac Design. Comprising of 315 apartments, the prestigious Voyager tower spans artist and home-office apartments, one, two and three-bedroom luxury residences, Sky residences and an exclusive residents-only rooftop space on level 43 – the first of its kind in the Yarra’s Edge precinct. The fluid form of the Voyager responds to both the air flow and the Yarra River.

The Voyager’s 4,500-square-metre site on South Wharf Drive is a short walk to state-of-the-art health and fitness facilities available at the nearby Wharf Club, which boasts a pool, spa, steam room, gym, fitness facilities and café, all housed underneath Wharf’s Landing Park.

Voyager will be delivered by Mirvac’s experienced construction team with settlements anticipated to commence in mid to late 2021.