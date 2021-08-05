Mirvac has announced a five-year partnership with the Biennale of Sydney, as the contemporary art event’s Principal Partner. The property group will support the 23rd Biennale of Sydney, titled rīvus, in 2022, and the 24th and 25th editions in 2024 and 2026.

The partnership will see the Biennale and Mirvac roll out a suite of events, activations and

exhibitions over five years that provide free access for everyone to enjoy art and culture from the

event’s local and international participants. The agreement provides Mirvac a new platform for

experience-based opportunities across its residential, office, retail and build to rent assets, as it brings art to the places where people live, work and play every day through a program with anticipated visitation of over 530,000, and a forecasted economic impact of $73.5 million.

Mirvac’s Head of Integrated Investment Portfolio, Campbell Hanan, says the partnership will enhance connection within local communities.

“Culture plays a crucial role in the future of our places and communities and our partnership with Biennale of Sydney will provide invaluable opportunities to connect and inspire our communities,” he says.

“Not only does this announcement cement our commitment to supporting the arts and the creative

industries, but it comes at a key time, as we look for new ways to attract people back into our physical spaces. More importantly, we are incredibly passionate about the role art plays in connecting communities to and creating a sense of place and belonging. This new relationship with Biennale will allow us the opportunity to engage with even more talented people and organisations to bring these stories to life for education and appreciation by all."

The partnership ties in with the property developer’s vision for 2026 to be a leading curator and creator of extraordinary urban places and experiences to make life better for millions of Australians. At the heart of every project there exists a deep commitment to customer and community, and art, culture and innovation play a vital role, particularly in connecting new projects with the original custodians of the land.

Mirvac and Biennale will deliver a program of commissioned artworks, hosted exhibitions and workshops to Mirvac’s national portfolio of residential, office, retail and build to rent communities over the five year period. NAIDOC Week and the property company’s own 50th anniversary in 2022 will both tie in with the 23rd Biennale of Sydney, rīvus, as well as the Biennale of Sydney’s 50th anniversary in 2023.

Barbara Moore, the Biennale of Sydney’s CEO, says the partnership will strengthen the art show’s ability to create positive change within the harbour city.

“The stories and perspectives brought to life through every edition of the Biennale of Sydney provide unique conduits for people to connect and learn from each other. These experiences deepen our appreciation and understanding of history, contemporary life and the places we live and visit,” she says.

This long-term partnership between Mirvac and the Biennale of Sydney will help create meeting places in the heart of our communities, highlight the intrinsic value of the arts in everyday life, bringing joy to people’s lives and enriching the social and cultural connections we have with one another.”

Situated along the waterways of the Gadigal and Burramattagal people, rīvus will be articulated through a series of conceptual wetlands and imagined ecosystems populated by artworks, public programs, experiments and research. rīvus, meaning ‘stream’ in Latin, is being developed and realised by acclaimed Artistic Director, José Roca, alongside a collective of local curators (The Curatorium) celebrating over more than 70 individual, as well as collective participants from six continents and 33 countries, all showcasing their diverse skills and talents that extend beyond the realm of visual arts.

The 23rd Biennale of Sydney will be presented from Saturday, 12 March to Monday, 13 June 2022. Admission is free. For more information, click here.