Mirvac & Milieu collaborate in Build-to-Rent community

Mirvac and Milieu have announced Albert Fields, a one hectare Build-to-Rent urban precinct in Brunswick, scheduled for completion in late 2024 that will provide the flexibility of renting with the security typically associated with home ownership.

Situated between Brunswick’s Clifton and Gilpin parks in Melbourne’s inner north, Albert Fields will be among the first of its kind: a community designed and built entirely for renters. Familiar overseas but relatively new to Australia, the Build-to-Rent model is positioned as Australia’s “third housing option”, putting the tenant at the centre of the service offering. Designed for residents living long term in their rental property, this model puts control back into the hands of renters, enabling them to put roots down and feel a part of their community.

The site aims to provide more than 500 homes driven by a genuine commitment to sustainability, diversity and longevity. Melbourne practices Fieldwork, Breathe Architecture and Openwork have been appointed for the architecture, interior design and landscape architecture respectively.

Aiming to be recognised as the most progressive project of its kind, Albert Fields is envisioned to set new standards for sustainable living and is intended to be ‘truly green’. It aims to mark a turning point in urban sustainability in Australia, enabling residents to adopt a range of everyday behaviours that reduce their individual environmental impacts from productive gardens and car sharing to bulk-buying initiatives to offer home utility savings.

Through integrated design and a strong focus on the end user, apartments will provide flexibility for evolving lifestyles where residents can personalise their homes to their needs, from painting walls to owning pets.

Adam Hirst, Mirvac's general manager of Build-to-Rent says: "The project will be unlike anything we have seen before in Australia. More people are renting than ever before and we want to alleviate the struggles traditionally associated with this housing option. At Albert Fields, our residents will live on their own terms, with the control and customer care they deserve. We are delighted to collaborate with Milieu on this project which is testament to a new way of living."

Image: The Mirvac Development, Laureate / Mirvac