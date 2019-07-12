Mirvac wins Good Design Awards for “city-changing” project

Mirvac Design has received three major design awards for its Harold Park development in Glebe – the Good Design Award for Best Commercial and Residential Design and the Australian Institute of Architects NSW Lloyd Rees Award for Urban Design and The Lord Mayor’s Prize.

The project incorporates seven new residential buildings, anchored by adaptive reuse of the heritage tram depot and integrated with 3.8 hectares of new public parkland.

“Design is what makes us different from other development companies,” says Diana Sarcasmo, general manager of Mirvac Design.

“It is through design that we are able to create urban environments that respond to the need for more housing while creating places that delight both residents and the broader community. And it is through design that we create homes of enduring beauty and quality.

“The prominent role that Mirvac Design plays in our business has allowed us to see city-changing projects such as Harold Park from the idea stage to successful delivery. Mirvac Design was involved at every stage of the process, from feasibility, to site acquisition, urban design, place-making, planning approval, architecture and marketing.

“This project, completed only a month ago, leaves an important legacy, not just for Mirvac, but for Sydney; a pointer to the way in which we can answer the need for more housing located close to the city and public transport, and improve on what existed before through the provision of open space, retail and dining, and better connections.”

According to the AIA judges, Harold Park is a “wonderful place to live and wander, and a distinctive destination to visit. The big win in this development is the 3.8 ha of green public parkland … providing a much-needed link for Forest Lodge neighbourhood through to Jubilee Park and Rozelle Bay”.