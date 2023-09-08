In line with other cost cutting measures, the NSW Government has scrapped the Powerhouse Ultimo renewal, instead opting for a $250 million facelift of the current facility.

The original $500 million project, designed by Architectus, Durbach Block Jaggers Architects, Tyrrell Studio, Youssofzay + Hart, Akira Isogawa, Yerrabingin, Finding Infinity and Arup, will now be canned entirely, with the $250 million saved to be utilised for public infrastructure.

The state government is of the belief that the building completed under former Labor Premier Neville Wran in 1988 should be maintained and celebrated. Minister for Arts John Graham says it is the right move.

“We promised at the election that we would preserve the Wran legacy and keep the Powerhouse Museum at Ultimo open. We are doing just that,” he says.

“The area around the Powerhouse Museum Ultimo has changed extensively since the museum opened in 1988. It is now a major hub for creative industries, technology, innovation, education, and research.

“This prudent investment allows us to save the Powerhouse Museum at Ultimo and preserve the Wran legacy in a tough fiscal environment.”

The design of the renewed Powerhouse (pictured below) sought to celebrate the site’s heritage, with a pared back brick facade creating a walkable sky-expanding gorge from the new Creative Courtyard to the Goods Line Terrace. Circulation, terraces and gardens were designed to allow the city to permeate through the spaces.

The NSW Government says that it will consult Powerhouse staff, the wider arts sector, business and creative industries groups, peak bodies, advisors and the wider public. It has also indicated that significant internal systems must be replaced to meet modern requirements.

Powerhouse Ultimo was initially scheduled to be closed under the Baird Administration in 2015, with the entire operation moving to the future Powerhouse Parramatta, designed by Moreau Kusunoki in collaboration with Genton and due to be completed next year.

Following the former Liberal Government’s allocation of funds for an entirely new Powerhouse, Architectus, DBJ and the other companies were named victorious in a design excellence competition. Heritage experts and consultants were hesitant of the removal of the existing spaces, arguing that restoration was a more sensitive, cost effective approach.

It is unknown at this point who will oversee the design for the museum’s restoration. The renewal may see a number of Powerhouse assets, namely the Locomotive No. 1 and the Boulton & Watt beam steam engine, strategically built around.

Graham believes the state government has acted on the public’s behalf.

“We have responded to community calls for a more modest redevelopment, saving the Powerhouse Museum and preserving the Wran legacy with a $250 million heritage redevelopment.”