The NSW Government is seeking feedback on a rezoning proposal for the Explorer Street social housing estate in Eveleigh with draft plans now on public exhibition.

The proposed renewal in Eveleigh, just south of Macdonaldtown Station in Sydney’s inner-west has the potential to deliver between 350 and 400 new homes with 30 percent allocated for social and 20 percent allocated for affordable housing close to public transport, jobs, and services, says the NSW Department of Planning.

Under the proposal, the adjoining South Sydney Rotary Park would be retained in its current configuration and updated with new pedestrian connections to the surrounding street network and modernised for improved recreation and quiet enjoyment.

The proposal is on exhibition until Friday 17 November 2023.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully says, “This proposal is the first state-led rezoning exhibition under the new Minns Government,” and that it is a “a significant opportunity to bolster the capacity of the existing Explorer Street Estate beyond the current 46 townhouses - creating an uplift of four to one alongside private housing options as well.”

“We want to provide diverse, well-designed and well-located homes supported by great infrastructure such as the new Waterloo Metro Station and encourage people to have their say during the exhibition period to consider all views.”

Artists impression

“This is an opportunity to deliver between 175 and 200 social and affordable homes in Sydney in a hub which is already well equipped with transport, parks and shops, says Minister for Housing, Rose Jackson.

“We know rezonings can be challenging, so it is so important to me that we hear from the residents and local community regarding any plans for redevelopment, which is why I encourage everyone to have their say on this project.

“As with any redevelopment of social housing estates, we are deeply committed to working with the existing residents including offering them the opportunity to relocate in the existing community and a right of return once the new homes are complete.”

Images: https://www.planning.nsw.gov.au/plans-for-your-area/priority-growth-areas-and-precincts/explorer-street-eveleigh