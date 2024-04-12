The NSW Government says it has locked in its city-shaping transport oriented development planning reforms with the local councils involved in the reform, and has named further six new ‘station hubs’ to be developed in the process.

The Transport Oriented Development State Environmental Planning Policy (TOD SEPP) initially identified 31 stations across 13 LGAs, where planning rules will be altered to allow for medium density precincts to be developed within a 400-metre radius of a nominated train station.

Discussions with a number of local councils has led to the likes of Cardiff, Cockle Creek, Belmore, Lakemba, Punchbowl and Woy Woy all being included within the SEPP. Wollongong Council is currently weighing up the feasibility of both Conniston and Unanderra as additional sites.

Considerations have been made at state and local levels to ensure there is adequate infrastructure created to support increased density within each LGA, which includes the likes of Bayside, Burwood, Canada Bay, Canterbury-Bankstown, Central Coast, Cumberland, Georges River, Inner West, Lake Macquarie, Newcastle, Penrith, and Wollongong.

“The principle that underpinned the discussions with councils is that any local plans must go beyond the NSW Government’s housing expectations, not backwards,” says Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully.

“In addition the government’s reforms to State infrastructure contributions, mean that the infrastructure investment needed to support housing growth in these areas will also be made.

"The TOD program is part of the biggest planning reforms this state has ever seen and will be a critical tool in meeting the growing demand for housing and improving affordability, especially for young people and families.”

Inner West Council’s concerns of having the vast majority of its LGA transformed into medium density has been addressed by the state government, who say they will work with Darcy Byrne’s council to produce additional homes at their proposed sites.

Local councils will now introduce the new planning regulations on earmarked sites to complete masterplanning, while also undertaking detailed work. The government says it hopes to have all sites finalised by the end of the year.