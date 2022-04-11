Logo
ngutu college matthews architects
Mindful Matthews design births Ngutu College

Ngutu College, designed by Matthews Architects, intertwines Aboriginal knowledge and formal curriculum wonderfully within a complex existing building fabric.
Jarrod Reedie
11 Apr 2022

Mindful-Matthews-design-births-Ngutu-College-1732009015.png

The College is located in Woodville North in Adelaide’s north west. Matthews Architects and the College worked together collaboratively on the design of the building, resulting in a holistic childcare centre with an experiential education environment.

ngutu college matthews architects

Located in an existing administration building, the design centres around a positive and homely experience for students. The majority of the existing building fabric has been retained in a bid to celebrate the heritage of the building.

The interior fitout has been influenced by the character of the structure, with functional and straightforward materials thoughtfully curated for the build. A number of furniture pieces within the building have been donated or upcycled at the school’s workshop extending the resourcefulness of both the design and the College itself.

ngutu college matthews architects

Chapel Builders was tasked with making Matthews’ design a reality. The build was challenging given the existing structure, but what has resulted is a high-quality space intent on nurturing the intellect of students thanks to the considered creation of Matthews Architects and Ngutu College.

Images: Supplied

