After its first major renovation in 43 years, the Minda Allied Health and Aquatic Centre is officially open, providing a more comprehensive and individualised experience for more than 680 allied health clients and 23,000 hydrotherapy pool users per year.

With accessibility its key focus, the improved facility features new consulting rooms, a gym and physiotherapy space for clients, purpose-built consulting rooms, Minda Allied Health reception and collaborative working space.

Minda Chief Executive Dr David Panter says the facility is a valuable asset providing a range of benefits to the people Minda supports and the broader community.

“While it is a new-look facility for Minda to offer the best allied health services, it has been revamped really to improve the user experience and give them the best opportunity to reach and maintain their health and wellbeing goals,” he says.

“The new building represents an exciting opportunity for our organisation and the community to grow and thrive together.”

While the pool is open to the general public, the Allied Health services are specifically available to individuals with an NDIS plan where programs are tailored according to the needs outlined in each plan.

Minda Allied Health Services available include:

Developmental Education: Uses an holistic, person-centred approach to help learn new skills and live more independently through tailored programs and if required, Behaviour Support Plans.

Dietetics: Tailored diets to address nutritional needs and health conditions and set goals using strategies, simple recipes and education.

Exercise Physiology: Improve physical function, gross motor skills and confidence through individualised exercise programs.

Occupational Therapy: Tailored programs to help complete daily activities such as dressing, personal hygiene and preparing food.

Physiotherapy: Tailored exercise programs to promote mobility through land and hydrotherapy based options.

Psychology: Developing emotion regulation skills, cognitive assessments, and developing social and interpersonal skills.

Positive Behaviour Support: Person-centred approach to develop a Behaviour Support Plan.

Speech Pathology: Improving speech and communication skills through tailored programs to help social situations.

The public is also welcome to use the pool however bookings are required. Operating hours are Monday to Friday 8am-9am; Monday, Thursday, Friday 12.15pm-1pm; Thursday 3pm-4pm includes lap swimming and Saturday (term time only) 11.45am-12.30pm.

