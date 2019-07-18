Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Micro housing design competition
shareShare

Micro housing design competition calls for entries

Entries are open for Micro Housing 2019, with designers across the globe encouraged to enter.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

18 Jul 2019 1m read View Author

Micro-housing-design-competition-entries-1732011710.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Entries are open for Micro Housing 2019, with designers across the globe encouraged to enter.

The competition seeks designers to create inventive, experimental architectural solutions that would surprise today’s housing market, creating a sense of living based on community spirit.

Participants are required to design a prototype of a micro-housing unit that reflects the needs and culture of the community chosen. A suitable aggregation of these micro-housing units should be done in an urban context, relating to the needs of the group of users.

The built-up area of each residential unit should not exceed 350 square feet (or 32.5 square metres) and should house up to four individuals.

A total of 100 users are to be considered for the design, and participants are to choose a site relevant to the topic in the urban context.

Submissions are open until 4 October, 2019.

Click here for more information about the competition and its requirements.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap