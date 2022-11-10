Metricon has ramped up its presence in regional areas, with the opening of two new selection centres, located in Geelong and Newcastle.

Created as galleries as opposed to showrooms, the selection centres sit inside two of the country’s major growth corridors. Created in collaboration with Cunsolo Architects, the spaces are designed to be inspirational, with walkways, arches and vignettes, fully functional kitchens and bathrooms and home automation spaces all on offer.

“We’ve ramped up our presence in these regions, mainly due to the sea changes of many city residents making their way out towards rural areas. These selection centres demonstrate our commitment to the regions,” says Metricon’s National Display Home & Studio M Retail Manager, Lisa Goodsall.

“These new galleries are the second evolution of our showrooms. The centres really have everything a customer needs for their home under the one roof. There’s private retreat and breakout spaces to give people the peace and quiet they need to make key decisions.”

The array of fixtures and fittings as well as interior elements allow for a homeowners individuality to shine through. All items and gallery spaces are fully interactive, making for a memorable experience.

Goodsall says the sea change switch being undertaken by former city residents is powered by the desire for extra space and comfort found in regional homes.

“Given the Federal Government’s addition of 10,000 new homes to the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee, we’re going to see more and more people head away from the hustle and bustle.

“We hope to move with both the sea and tree change, and will continue to research and analyse growth corridors, with more states currently on our agenda to build more selection centres like the ones in Geelong and Newcastle.”

Approximately $10 million has been invested by Metricon in the space of six months to create, design and fit-out the selection centres. The construction company hopes the selection centres will provide the regional community with the same standard of personalisation and customisation they would experience in Sydney or Melbourne.

For more information regarding the centres, click here.