Metricon, one of Australia’s largest home builder, has been awarded a landmark contract to construct 483 affordable homes across Queensland.

This project will be supported by the Queensland Government’s $2 billion Housing Investment Fund which aims to commence 5,600 social and affordable homes by 30 June 2027.

“Through our dedicated division EveryOne Homes, we are proud to be constructing 483 affordable homes in Queensland as part of a transformative initiative. Set to begin construction in October 2024, with completion expected in approximately 2.5 years, this project will create over 100 new jobs at Metricon and throughout our supply chain,” says Metricon CEO Brad Duggan.

“The development will feature a diverse range of housing options to meet the demand for affordable living in Queensland’s growing suburbs. This initiative not only bolsters local employment but also advances Queensland’s housing goals through sustainable and impactful growth.”

Metricon’s dedicated division, EveryOne Homes, which specialises in social, affordable, and accessible housing, will construct the homes.

Beyond affordability, the development is focused on fostering a sense of community, with access to recreational facilities, schools and services that promote long-term social and economic growth.

The project spans four key estates—two north and two south of Brisbane—strategically selected for their strong community infrastructure, proximity to public transport, and access to essential services.

The homes will include a variety of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom designs to cater to a diverse range of residents, including individuals, couples and families with young children. An innovative dual-key housing model will be incorporated, allowing for flexible living and gentle increased density in new estates.

The project will create over 100 new jobs at Metricon and throughout the broader supply chain, providing a significant boost to local employment. The economic ripple effect is expected to stimulate local businesses and industries, creating opportunities in construction, materials supply, and related sectors.

“This project is about more than just delivering homes,” says Duggan.

“It’s about creating jobs, supporting local businesses, and fostering economic growth throughout Queensland.”

Metricon’s approach to this project is underpinned by a long-term commitment to affordability and quality.

Managed by National Affordable Housing, the homes will be offered for lease subject to income eligibility and rent-setting guidelines, ensuring they remain accessible to those in need.

Image: Supplied