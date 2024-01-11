After acquiring what he calls “the best site in Brisbane”, Meriton’s Harry Triguboff has wasted little time contributing to Brisbane’s built environment, with the developer submitting a development application for two DBI Architects-designed residential towers.

70 and 79-storeys high respectively, the towers will sit adjacent to the Brisbane Botanic Gardens and comprise a total of 1,057 dwellings, 262 of which will be dedicated hotel apartments.

Both developer and architect believe the precinct will be a landmark destination, with a new pedestrian link from Margaret to Alice Streets to feature five retail activations, as well as a number of residential amenities including pools, a spa, sauna, gym and BBQ area located on the sixth floor. A childcare centre is planned to sit on the first floor of each tower.

“I’ve waited a long time to get the deal over the line but it’s been worth it – I now own the best site in Brisbane,” Triguboff says.

“Where else could you buy such a parcel of land with unimpeded views over the Botanic Gardens and across the river.”

Meriton reportedly acquired the site for approximately $130 million, a high price attributed to the buyout of The Gardens, a multi-residential dwelling currently located on the site, which features 107 apartments. If the development application is approved, The Gardens will be demolished to make way for the two Meriton skyscrapers.

A design statement from DBI indicates that each of the tower plates have been designed in a manner to “maximise the amenity of future residents and visitors”. Oversized balconies and internal floorplates will ensure house-type living in a multi-residential context.