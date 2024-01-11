Logo
Meriton moves ahead with DBI-designed Brisbane project
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

11 Jan 2024 2m read View Author

After acquiring what he calls “the best site in Brisbane”, Meriton’s Harry Triguboff has wasted little time contributing to Brisbane’s built environment, with the developer submitting a development application for two DBI Architects-designed residential towers.

70 and 79-storeys high respectively, the towers will sit adjacent to the Brisbane Botanic Gardens and comprise a total of 1,057 dwellings, 262 of which will be dedicated hotel apartments.

Both developer and architect believe the precinct will be a landmark destination, with a new pedestrian link from Margaret to Alice Streets to feature five retail activations, as well as a number of residential amenities including pools, a spa, sauna, gym and BBQ area located on the sixth floor. A childcare centre is planned to sit on the first floor of each tower.

“I’ve waited a long time to get the deal over the line but it’s been worth it – I now own the best site in Brisbane,” Triguboff says.

“Where else could you buy such a parcel of land with unimpeded views over the Botanic Gardens and across the river.”

Meriton reportedly acquired the site for approximately $130 million, a high price attributed to the buyout of The Gardens, a multi-residential dwelling currently located on the site, which features 107 apartments. If the development application is approved, The Gardens will be demolished to make way for the two Meriton skyscrapers.

A design statement from DBI indicates that each of the tower plates have been designed in a manner to “maximise the amenity of future residents and visitors”. Oversized balconies and internal floorplates will ensure house-type living in a multi-residential context.

