Property developer Meriton Group is planning a dual tower apartment project at Sydney Olympic Park in Parramatta. The 2.4-hectare property was originally approved for 450 apartments. Meriton has now lodged a DA with the Parramatta Council for the development comprising 655 apartments across the two towers, which will be joined by a four-level podium.

Located on Uhrig Road in Lidcombe, the proposed development designed by DKO Architects represents the final phase of Meriton’s 5-stage Carter Street residential precinct. The mixed use development will include 655 residential apartments, retail tenancies at lower ground and ground floor levels, community centre, childcare centre and 585 parking spaces. The two towers will have 46 and 42 storeys.

Meriton’s Carter Street precinct includes two completed residential projects with two additional stages currently under construction. Following the downturn in the tourism industry, the developer had recently moved to convert the under-development hotel at 11 Carter Street into residential apartments.

Part of the Sydney Olympic Park, the site was purchased by Meriton from the Goodman Group in 2015 following the rezoning of the industrial property for residential use.