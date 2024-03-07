Could this be one answer to Australia's housing shortage?

Mercedes-Benz has collaborated with top architects to design and build exclusive residential properties, with the launch of Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami.

Developed by JDS Development Group, a US-based real estate company, Mercedes-Benz Places is a 67-storey, mixed-use residential project located in Brickell, an upscale neighbourhood in the heart of Miami.

Designed by SHoP Architects in collaboration with the Mercedes-Benz design team, the tower embodies the brand's design philosophy of ‘Sensual Purity’ and promises a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury. The interiors will be designed by Woods Bagot.

Featuring an eye-catching, cube-shaped tower with simple geometric bodies interconnected to create a prominent skyscraper, Mercedes-Benz Places establishes a distinctive presence on the Miami skyline with its stacked-box design.

"Our distinctive style is Sensual Purity. This philosophy, based on the duality of emotion and intelligence, consists of a hot and a cool pole. The cool aspect represents very much the tradition of geometric German long live design originated in the Bauhaus. This crucial part of our brand was the inspiration for the architecture of this extraordinary new Mercedes-Benz Places landmark in Miami," explains Gorden Wagener, chief design officer, Mercedes-Benz AG.

"It is a privilege to work with Mercedes-Benz and move beyond a traditional residential building to create a new community for the future. Underpinned by sustainable building methods and design, Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami will create a legacy not just for Brickell, but Florida as a whole," says Michael Stern, founder & CEO of JDS Development Group.

Images: Mercedes-Benz Places/ JDS Development Group