Mental health design on the agenda at Future Forum

The Future Forum_Wellbeing by Design event will be held in Adelaide next month, delving into topics such as: Office designs that improve mental health outcomes, socially-led residential developments, bedroom lighting that improves sleep patterns and air filtration systems that reduce asthma attacks.

The event series has been designed to foster discussion about the future of design as it relates to health and wellbeing.

“Good design can be transformative to people's health, but most of the current thinking is limited to healthcare facilities,” says architect and Future Forum creator Dino Vrynios.

“Wellbeing is a complex interrelationship between physical, mental, emotional and social factors that contribute to overall happiness. Future Forum’s aim is to talk about a fence at the top of the cliff as well as the ambulance at the bottom.”

Gabrielle Kelly, founding director of the SAHMRI Wellbeing and Resilience Centre and Flinders University’s professor Alison Kitson will deliver keynote addresses before being joined in a panel discussion by Julianne Parkinson (CEO of the Global Centre for Modern Ageing), Rosina Di Maria (principal at Woods Bagot) and commercial & general executive director Simon Toovey.

“Historically, building design focused on utilising space and maximising productivity without much thought to how it might impact the health of the people using it,” says Toovey.

“Innovation in design has made great leaps in terms of ensuring buildings can improve wellbeing through different approaches to lighting, air, water and management of data. Discussions such as this that bring a multi-jurisdictional approach to discussing emerging trends and are important in ensuring we create living and working spaces that enhance our lives.”

Future Forum_Wellbeing by Design event will be held at MOD. Adelaide on Friday September 20, 2019. Tickets are available here.

Image credit: Adelaide City Council