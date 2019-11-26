Logo
Melbourne streets to be paved with plastic
Melbourne streets to be paved with plastic

The City of Melbourne is using plastic previously destined for landfill to resurface five city streets.
Branko Miletic
26 Nov 2019

Lord mayor Sally Capp says five prominent Melbourne streets would be paved with asphalt made from recycled plastics.

"The paving on these historically significant streets will look exactly the same as any other street. The difference is that using plastic in the asphalt creates demand for recycled products," says the lord mayor.

"We collect 11,000 tonnes of residential recycling each year. Using a mix of plastic to resurface our streets is one way we can support the circular economy and reduce landfill."

Deputy lord mayor Arron Wood says the paving consists of 50 percent recycled plastics and other recyclable materials such as Slag Aggregates and RAP (Recycled Asphalt Products) with the rest made of virgin materials.

"The trial will allow us to assess whether we can use more recycled materials and plastic when we resurface our roads," the deputy lord mayor says.

The trial is a joint initiative from the City of Melbourne, its subsidiary Citywide, and the Citywide North Melbourne Asphalt Plant using plastic waste sourced from metropolitan Melbourne.

The deputy lord mayor says the trial was an important step towards building a circular economy.

