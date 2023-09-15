The City of Melbourne has placed plans for the future Queen Victoria Market on public display, with the wider community encouraged to have their say on the future 1.8 hectare ‘people’s park’.

The park will be one of the largest in the CBD, with an abundance of green spaces featuring verdant plantations providing a suitable backdrop for families and friends to enjoy events and activations. It forms part of the wider Queen Victoria Market precinct, designed by NH Architecture, Kerstin Thompson Architects, 3XN Australia, Searle × Waldron Architecture, McGregor Coxall, Openwork, Lovell Chen and Urbis.

Council are seeking feedback on 11 design principles which have been developed in response to the Market Square Charter and previous community consultation. These include expansive lawns, native plants, large trees, a plaza, play space and garden of acknowledgement, and paving, planting and ways of moving through the park to respectfully acknowledge the original cemetery.

“A new Market Square will transform our city’s north – creating a wide range of community spaces to boost visitation and improve the way Melburnians experience the iconic Queen Victoria Market precinct,” says Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp.

“Our design principles build on existing community feedback, and propose a range of uses for the Square – from expansive lawns and shady trees, to spaces for relaxation, play and events.

“We have an exciting vision for our ‘people’s park’, and we want to ensure our ideas resonate with the community, who’ll be making the most of this spectacular new city space.”

Feedback is also being sought on the design principles for the Queen’s Corner Building, which will provide world-class office space for traders and the community, and will support the precinct through activations and creative experiences.

Quotes attributable to Environment portfolio lead Councillor Rohan Leppert

"A new Market Square will deliver much-needed public open space in one of the city’s fastest growing neighbourhoods – creating welcoming spaces for visitors and the local community to enjoy,” says City of Melbourne’s Environment Portfolio Lead Rohan Leppert.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to convert a major grey space in the CBD into a vibrant, green open space that benefits our community – and we’re encouraging all Melburnians to have their say.”

Community engagement is now running and will finish Sunday 8 October. Council will host a range of activities, including pop-up sessions and stakeholder workshops. For more information, visit Participate Melbourne.