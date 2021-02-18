Southbank by Beulah, the $2 billion tower soon to become Australia’s largest, is also set to become the tallest vertical garden in the world.

Commissioned by Melbourne property developer, Beulah and designed by UNStudio and Cox Architecture, the biophilic design sets a precedent for future skyscrapers both regionally and worldwide, for their developers to incorporate nature within their plans.

On track to become Australia’s tallest tower at 365 metres high, Southbank by Beulah’s external garden will cover a space of 5.5 kilometres, the building’s ripple-esque design allowing for increased plant coverage that is 1.5 times the size of Melbourne Botanic Gardens’ Tan running track.

As well as the vertical garden, the ground floor precinct that surrounds the tower will also feature extensive greenery. Additionally, pocket parks that emulate scaled-down neighbourhood parks will be a key feature throughout the building, connecting neighbourhoods vertically within the residential tower that will bring the total landscaped areas of the tower to 15,500m2.

Beulah executive director Adelene Teh says the project will provide individuals with the opportunity to connect with nature throughout the entirety of the Southbank precinct - including childcare, workspaces, hotel, retail and residential.

“We know that the inclusion of greenery, water, light and other natural elements within a built environment positively affects how people interact with the space and how they feel in the space, both mentally and physically. By offering lush, verdant spaces, guests and residents of Southbank by Beulah can enjoy an abundance of health benefits,” she says.

Fueled by an innovative and eco-conscious irrigation system, whereby water collected on the building terraces will be stored underground for reuse as irrigation, Beulah has now begun curating a selection of resilient plants from coastal and mountainous areas, with placement to be based on the exact sunlight, wind and elevation characteristics of each square metre of the tower to ensure the plants are placed correct conditions that mirror their natural climate.

Approved for construction in April 2020, Southbank by Beulah is due to commence construction in 2021, after being fast-tracked by the Victorian Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Supplied