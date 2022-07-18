The City of Melbourne has released a set of bold ideas and ambitious plans as Melbourne is forecast to become the most populated city in Australia by 2026.

The strategy plots how Melbourne will look and feel over the next 10 to 20 years – with a focus on affordable housing, tackling climate change, creating jobs and delivering sustainable high-quality development and design.

Acting Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece said the Municipal Planning Strategy is one of the most forward-looking plans since ‘Postcode 3000’.

“Not since the 1990’s have we planned so extensively for the future of Melbourne,” the Acting Lord Mayor says.

“Over the past 30 years, our city has changed at a rapid pace, bringing both amazing opportunities and tough challenges. If we want to retain our place as Australia’s most liveable city then we need to have a clear blueprint.

“The Municipal Planning Strategy lays out a vision for the Melbourne we want to create together – and combine all of Council’s plans and policies into one cohesive document with a clear path for the future.”

The Municipal Planning Strategy vision for a ‘city of opportunity’ is underpinned by six goals:

Economy of the future: Creating more jobs and a stronger economy across a range of existing and new industries

Unique identity and place: Protecting Melbourne’s distinctive places, buildings, people and culture

Climate emergency: Leaning into reducing emissions to zero by 2040 and waste to zero by 2030

Access and affordability: Reducing economic and social inequality

Safety and wellbeing: Improving safety for everyone who lives, visits or works in the city

Aboriginal Melbourne: Celebrating First Nation’s culture, lore, knowledge and heritage

The Municipal Planning Strategy has been informed by the draft City Spatial Plan, which outlines the place-based strategies for growth across the municipality – covering everywhere from East Melbourne, Docklands and Southbank to the new Arden and Macaulay precincts, Fishermen's Bend and West Melbourne.

Population growth will be catered for in new suburb expansion that is supported by new infrastructure, such as key new tram routes connecting Spencer Street and West Melbourne, and the city to Fisherman’s Bend.

“The opening of five new metro stations across Melbourne will also create major new major civic hubs which will reshape work and living patterns across the city,” the Acting Lord Mayor says.

The Municipal Planning Strategy and draft City Spatial Plan will be considered by Councillors at the July 19 Future Melbourne Committee meeting, before being released for public exhibition and consultation later this year.

