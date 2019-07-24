Melbourne exhibition to celebrate Robin Boyd’s designs in centenary year

Heide Museum of Modern Art is celebrating the life and work of Robin Boyd, one of Australia’s most influential architects with a landmark exhibition in Melbourne.

Organised as part of Boyd’s birth centenary celebrations, the exhibition, Robin Boyd: Design Legend, will be presented in the iconic modernist building Heide II from 3 August to 27 October 2019.

Heide Museum of Modern Art artistic director Lesley Harding says, “Heide’s rich history in design and architecture makes it the perfect place to reflect on Robin Boyd’s remarkable career and enduring legacy. We are delighted to offer unparalleled access to some of his iconic residential designs through our open house program and look forward to celebrating the centenary of this acclaimed architect.”

Passionate about good design, Boyd, who designed more than 300 projects from residences to civic buildings during his career, devoted his life to creating wider public awareness and understanding of its benefits. Heide’s exhibition, Robin Boyd: Design Legend offers the audience unparalleled insight into some of the architect’s key design themes as expressed in ten houses.

The exhibition will feature photographs and drawings of each of the ten houses as well as architectural models created by RMIT Master of Architecture students supervised by architect Christopher Hewson, in addition to a dynamic new cinematic narrative on Boyd’s life and work, and original archival material. Visitors will also get an insight into his work in other disciplines, from publishing to furniture and exhibition design.

A range of Boyd’s furniture made under license by K5+Kinnarps in collaboration with designer Garry Emery will also be on display, with the pieces auctioned at the end of the exhibition to raise funds for both Heide and the Boyd Foundation.

The event aims to introduce new audiences to Boyd, reconnect existing audiences with his work and influence, and communicate Boyd’s humanist belief that good design can improve people’s lives and the world.

Robin Boyd: Design Legend Public Program

Art Talk by Boyd expert Tony Lee and senior curator Kendrah Morgan

Sunday 4 August, 3pm

Tony Lee and Kendrah Morgan will give insight into Boyd’s residential projects and design themes.

Morning Tea Robin Boyd: Design Legend by senior curator Kendrah Morgan

Saturday 10 August, 11am

Join Kendrah Morgan for a curator-led tour of Robin Boyd: Design Legend followed by a light morning tea on the terrace of Heide II.

Open Home Tours

As part of the public program series, five homes designed by Boyd will be open to the public. Each home will be open from 12 noon to 4pm in 30-minute sessions (8 sessions available).

Baker and Dower Houses, Bacchus Marsh – Sunday 8 September, 12–4pm

Gillison House, Balwyn – Sunday 15 September, 12–4pm

Hegarty House, East Ringwood – Sunday 29 September, 12–4pm

King House, Warrandyte – Sunday 13 October, 12–4pm

Richard Haughton James House, Kew – Sunday 27 October, 12–4pm

Exhibition Details

Robin Boyd: Design Legend will be held from 3 August until 27 October 2019 at Heide Museum of Modern Art, 7 Templestowe Road, Bulleen, VIC 3105.

Museum opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10am–5pm. Closed Mondays

Image: Boyd House, Walsh Street, South Yarra 1958. Architect: Robin Boyd. Photograph: Mark Strizic c.1965 © Estate of Mark Strizic