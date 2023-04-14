Melbourne’s city-shaping Greenline designs revealed

The City of Melbourne has unveiled a suite of design ideas from TCL and Aspect Studios for its city-shaping Greenline Project, which is set to transform the north bank of the Yarra River – Birrarung.

Tree-lined vistas, riverfront boardwalks, event spaces, natural wetlands and cultural meeting places have all been slated for future plans that will connect a host of spaces between Birrarung Marr and the Bolte Bridge. The proposed ideas channel a number of internationally renowned waterfront transformations, including New York’s Brooklyn Bridge Park, Park de Docks in Paris and Auckland’s Waterfront.

The project spans four kilometres and will feature significant recognition and celebration of contemporary Wurundjeri culture and heritage. The Birrarung Marr Precinct will offer seasonal cultural events with uninterrupted views of the river and Southbank, with an expanded riverside promenade, terraced steps for casual use and riverside dining spaces included.

The Falls Precinct designs feature a new linear park next to Sandridge Bridge and an ecological riverside with floating pontoons. Upgrades to Enterprize Park and a new wetland habitat for local wildlife are included. There will be ground floor artistic and cultural institutions and rooftop restaurants and cafes at the Banana Alley Vaults.

The plans for River Park Precinct include expanded open space, lawns and activities spaces. There is an ecological wetland experience and a neighbourhood nature play destination. The Maritime Precinct offers improved boating access and amenities with increased activation of the Crowne Plaza ground floor riverfront.

Finally, the Saltwater Wharf Precinct features a new park with new plants, trees, and seating. There is also improved boating and fishing access and amenities with raised waterfront platforms and an enlarged promenade.

“The Greenline Project will revitalise the north bank of the Yarra River – creating thousands of jobs, attracting waves of new visitors, and injecting millions of dollars into our economy,” says Melbourne Lord Mayor, Sally Capp.

“Our landscape architecture and design experts have crafted an incredible vision for what the Greenline Project could look like – with stunning boardwalks, event spaces, native vegetation and outdoor dining. We want to hear what the community thinks to best inform the masterplan and deliver maximum value for Melburnians.”

It is anticipated the entire Greenline Project will create more than 3,400 jobs during construction, with more than 6,400 ongoing jobs by 2042. 1.1 million additional visitors are anticipated to visit Melbourne each year via Greenline.

The design release follows on from City of Melbourne’s endorsement of the Greenline Project business case, which estimates a cost to benefit ratio of $3.29 per dollar spent. The new designs are subject to approval from Councillors before the community consultation process.

Images: Aspect Studios LinkedIn