A newly completed $18.3-million multi-residential development in Melbourne’s Inner North East is setting a new benchmark for affordable and social housing, with its contemporary design and dynamic sculptural form sitting in harmony with the neighbourhood and surrounding landscape.

Designed by award-winning architects, Plus Architecture and built by Manresa Constructions for not-for-profit housing provider Unison Housing, 260 Bell Street stands as an example of urban regeneration in Melbourne’s North East, redefining the build-to-rent offer for locals in the area.

Working in partnership with Unison Housing, Homes Victoria funded the project as part of the $5.3 billion Big Housing Build, which aims to provide more social and affordable housing to people in need across metropolitan and regional Victoria.

Located just 9.5km from Melbourne’s CBD, the 6-storey building comprises 42 apartments and provides residents with unrivalled access to service amenities, education facilities and employment opportunities – contributing to their increased quality of life, social inclusion and mobility.

260 Bell Street has been designed to both reflect and complement the surrounding natural landscape, a demonstration of the practice’s place-based approach to design, says Plus Architecture principal Jessica Liew.

“Through incorporating large setbacks to the north and employing staggered terracing, the building’s curved sculptural form establishes an original and refined design language that creates a harmonious relationship with the neighbouring structures. The elegant and organic shapes follow the natural flow of the land, and the building nestles into the rich topography of the raised site. Curved lines, expressed edges, and wide balconies contribute to its inviting atmosphere,” explains Liew.

Located at the northern end of Bell Street in Heidelberg Heights, the development is situated in the heart of the Victorian Government’s regeneration plans for the area, including completed upgrades to local infrastructure.

Creating an elevated, high-quality living environment at an affordable price-point was an important driver in the development’s design.

“With its south and west frontages reaching up to the Bell Street intersection, we sought to imbue the building’s facade with a mix of contrasting materials, which fuse curved and linear elements, all carefully chosen to harmonise with the surrounding environment. The structure's more solid elements alongside its double glazing serve to maintain privacy, creating a tranquil and serene living environment. This, coupled with the tiered levels further enhances residents’ experience within the space,” says Liew.

Residents of 260 Bell Street enjoy generous apartment sizes in mostly two-bedroom layouts, with open living spaces and maximised ceiling heights. The apartments incorporate practical kitchens, bedrooms with built-in robes and temperature control, alongside balconies with scenic views, and secure underground parking.

The development will provide safe and secure homes for families who are on the highest priority category of the Victorian Housing Register. Unison will develop, manage and maintain the new building, with Unison’s Place Management team working collaboratively with local services to ensure that residents are linked with support to facilitate a sustainable tenancy.

“Increasing the provision of safe and affordable social housing like the Bell Street property provides more families with housing options. I’m proud that Unison is part of the solution,” says Unison Housing’s CEO James King.

“For 42 families, this development represents an opportunity for a new start to life. It is a place where people can be comfortable, live with dignity, stay well, raise their family, make memories, and connect and support each other within a community.”

The Big Housing Build is transforming neighbourhoods and communities across Victoria, says Minister for Housing Colin Brooks. “Everyone deserves a safe place to call home and this new development provides just that, allowing people to live a life of stability. The social housing developments we are building right across the state are proof of our government’s commitment to tackling homelessness and investing in real and tangible solutions.”

Construction commenced on 260 Bell Street in December 2021, and was completed in July 2023.

Photo Credit: Tom Roe