Melbourne Uni opens landscape design competition for architects

The University of Melbourne is calling on all established and aspiring architects, designers and planners to participate in this year’s Future Park International Design Competition.

Organised by the Faculty of Architecture, Building and Planning, in partnership with the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects, the competition with up to $20 000 in prizemoney is designed to challenge participants to think about how parks shape Melbourne’s urban form, and uncover new possibilities.

Restricted to a 10km radius from Melbourne’s city centre, designers must present a rationale for the location of the proposed space and consider how their design responds to challenges facing Melbourne in the 21st century including climate change, a growing population, biodiversity and community.

University of Melbourne senior lecturer in Landscape Architecture Jillian Walliss says the competition aims to enhance the role of landscape architecture in Australian cities.

“As our population and density grow, we need to think about how parks and public spaces can also develop to meet the needs of a contemporary city. This competition will showcase the immense talent of our built environment specialists here in Australia and overseas, and hopefully inspire broad discussion.”

Entries open on Friday, 29 May with the winner announced during the 2019 International Festival of Landscape Architecture ‘The Square and the Park’, 10 – 13 October.

A public exhibition of up to 20 shortlisted entries will be held at the Faculty of Architecture, Building and Planning in early October.