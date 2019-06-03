Cox Architecture-designed Melbourne Square wins property awards

OSK Property’s $2.8 billion Melbourne Square won two awards at the 2019/20 Asia Pacific Property Awards held recently in Bangkok.

Located in Melbourne’s Southbank, the six-tower mixed-use development designed by Cox Architecture was awarded the ‘Residential High-rise Architecture Award’ and the ‘Mixed-use Development Award’ by an illustrious jury comprising of over 80 industry experts in addition to members of the UK House of Lords – Lord Caithness, Lord Best, The Earl of Liverpool, and Lord Thurso.

The judges recognised Melbourne Square’s approach to creating a truly integrated precinct within an urban regeneration zone, with the precinct to feature public open space, residential, office, hotel, childcare and retail.

Chairman of OSK Property, Tan Sri Ong Leong Huat said that the awards placed Melbourne Square among some of the world’s most significant projects that have redefined the bounds of architecture and reinvigorated city precincts.

“Melbourne Square will not only deliver a beautiful addition to Melbourne’s skyline but provide transformative public space that residents and the surrounding community will be able to enjoy as part of the enhanced arts precinct,” he said.

Melbourne Square will offer 1,054 apartments in the first stage.

Stage one will also include a childcare centre, a full-line Woolworths supermarket, a number of food and beverage offerings as well as a 3,745-square-metre public park. Designed by multi-award winning firm, Taylor Cullity Lethlean (TCL), the part will open by 2019, and contribute to Southbank’s new green-focused network of public open spaces. The park will include cascading water features, European-inspired piazzas, belvederes and an elevated outdoor terrace.