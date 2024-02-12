Leading Australian media company Seven Network will relocate its Melbourne operations to the Melbourne Quarter Tower in early 2025.

Part of Lendlease’s mixed-use Melbourne Quarter precinct, Melbourne Quarter Tower is the development’s flagship commercial building that is currently under construction. Located on Collins Street, opposite Southern Cross Station, the tower will span 34 levels and is scheduled for completion by mid-2024. It will be the final commercial building delivered in the Melbourne Quarter precinct and will add an additional 3,000sqm of vibrant retail spaces including food and beverage outlets to the development.

Currently operating from 160 Harbour Esplanade in Docklands, Seven Network’s new headquarters will occupy about 4,500sqm of space across two levels of the Melbourne Quarter Tower. The new office will house a state-of-the-art workplace as well as a high-tech news broadcast studio to support the network’s digital future.

“The relocation of Seven Network reflects the growing demand we’re seeing for premium, mixed-use office precincts like Melbourne Quarter that enhance the workplace experience, support productivity, and help companies to attract and retain talent,” Lendlease managing director – development Tom Mackellar says.

“With doorstep access to transport, quality amenity and services, along with a focus on wellness and sustainability and tech-enabled flexible workspaces that can adapt to future business needs, Melbourne Quarter Tower represents the next generation of office our tenant partners are looking for.”

The Woods Bagot-led building design provides large light-filled floorplates, naturally-lit public spaces, and an impressive rooftop. New laneways including a direct link between Flinders and Collins streets will connect the precinct’s commercial, retail and residential offerings, as well as Lendlease’s new build-to-rent development in delivery.

Melbourne Quarter Tower will target leading international standards in wellness and sustainability, with a 6 Star Green Star Design & As Built, 5 Stars NABERS Energy with renewable electricity to the base building, and a WELL Platinum Core and Shell rating.

Employees and visitors will also have access to about 7,000sqm of technology-enabled green spaces and parks in the precinct including Melbourne Quarter’s famed elevated Sky Park. Once complete, the precinct will comprise approximately 150,000sqm of agile commercial space for over 14,000 employees, and more than 3,800 residents.

Seven West Media managing director and chief executive officer James Warburton commented: “Docklands has been a fantastic home for Seven Melbourne for more than two decades, but the time is right to move to a new, more advanced facility, one specifically designed for our digital future.”

“Melbourne is a critically important market for Seven and the home of some of our most valued partners, including the AFL and Cricket Australia. Our new operation in Melbourne Quarter Tower reflects the priority we place on Melbourne and will be a fantastic workspace for our people,” he says.