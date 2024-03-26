It was raining awards for Emmaline Bowman of Stem Landscape Architecture & Design and Liam Riley of ID Landscaping, with their entry ‘Through The Looking Glass’ taking home five awards in the Landscape Design Show Garden Competition at the recently concluded 2024 Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show.

The Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, presented by Scotts, is the southern hemisphere’s largest horticultural event. The announcement of awards for Australia’s best garden and floral designs marked the official opening of the five-day festival, and recognised some of the country’s best established and emerging horticultural experts.

Bowman and Riley’s entry ‘Through The Looking Glass’ won the coveted City of Melbourne Award of Excellence for Best in Show, the Gold Show Garden Award, and the Horticultural Media Association Award for best use of plant life, among others.

‘SaltBush’, a visionary design by 2017 Best in Show winner Phillip Withers and Fiona Brockhoff, also won the Gold Show Garden Award, while the Silver Gilt Show Garden Award went to event debutants Annika Zetterman and Kajsa Björne for their creation ‘New Nordic Notes’.

“Every year, we are honoured to welcome some of the world’s best garden and floral designers to Melbourne to showcase an exceptional array of horticultural inspiration. From previous Best in Show winners to first timers and a collection who flew in just for the occasion, this year’s talent mix is second to none and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all award winners and those involved,” says event director, Marcus Gale.

“Stand out themes in all garden and floral categories include sustainability and social connection, as well as culture and community, as reflected in our first Indigenous Show Garden in collaboration with the Elders of the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung and Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria,” he adds.

For the complete winners’ list, please visit the official website.

Images: Supplied