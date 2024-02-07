The popular Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show returns this autumn once again to transform one of Victoria’s most iconic gardens into a botanical paradise for five days.

To be held at the world-heritage-listed Carlton Gardens and Royal Exhibition Building from Wednesday 20th March until Sunday 24th March, the show – the southern hemisphere’s largest horticultural event – is proudly presented by Scotts and promises an extravaganza of enchanting horticultural experiences for all, with the reinvigorated program offering everything from breath-taking floral exhibitions and enlightening talks by industry experts, to new food and entertainment zones and family-friendly workshops.

Headlining the crowd-favourite Show Garden competition are several internationally-acclaimed landscape designers including Sweden’s Annika Zetterman and Kajsa Bjorne, Ireland’s Peter Donegan, and Japan’s Koji Ninomiya. This year’s edition will also host the first Indigenous Show Garden, in collaboration with the Wurundjeri Council, offering an immersive visitor experience that reflects the rich connection between the land and its custodians.

New program highlights also include magnificent aerial floral displays, a sprawling Bloomin’ Wheels exhibition, interactive and edible cultural gardens, and stunning tablescaping inspiration. The High Tea Lounge menu will also extend into Gardens by Twilight on Friday evening with an all-new Twilight Tapas offering.

“With a record 108,000 garden enthusiasts flocking to Carlton Gardens last year, we can’t wait to deliver another outstanding Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show this year. Our refreshed program boasts a host of world-class talent and awe-inspiring exhibitions inspired by the latest horticultural trends, providing an elevated visitor experience. Whether your green thumbs are budding or in full bloom, the show has something for everyone. It’s the must-attend event of the season,” said Marcus Gale, event director.

Alongside the premier Show Garden competition, attendees can embrace the evolving nature of the Australian backyard with the 5m x 5m Boutique Gardens and the Achievable Gardens, led by aspiring horticulturists. The Balcony Gardens this year will showcase a series of 2.4m x 1.2m oases alongside the bespoke Border Gardens and popular Hanging Basket Competition.

Kerry Sephton, marketing director of Scotts says, “We are thrilled to be back at the Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show as the official presenting partner for 2024. Returning with our much-loved Indoor Plant Growing Workshops, we are excited to engage and interact with new plant enthusiasts and reconnect with seasoned gardeners who have grown fond of the diverse range of Scotts products. Join us as we continue to foster a shared love for gardening at this year’s event!”

For more information, go to: https://melbflowershow.com.au/

Image: ‘The Bam Stone Garden’ by Peter Donegan, winner of the Gold Show Garden Award at the 2023 Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show