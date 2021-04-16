Grimshaw has completed the second phase of the T2 International Arrivals Hall redevelopment at Melbourne Airport, its second built project at the site.

Delivered on time and on budget, the project aligns with the overarching ‘Melbourne Airport Design Vision’ guide Grimshaw developed for the airport, which aims to ensure a cohesive local character to the entire campus. The practice’s objective for T2 Arrivals was to elicit a joyful, inherently ‘Melbourne’ experience – where visitors start their adventures, and Melburnians feel they are back ‘home’.

The airport has a long-held desire to provide a quality visitor experience and atmosphere befitting of Melbourne’s reputation. Grimshaw wanted to create the ultimate first impression, with the Arrivals Hall intrinsically connected to the garden city thanks to the refurbishment, that also preserves the building and optimises its operational and commercial performance.

The revamped interior improves the journey experience by providing additional capacity for arriving passengers and ‘meeters and greeters’, as well as increased circulation space. The upgraded Arrivals Hall also makes it easier for people to connect with onward domestic flights, providing short connection times for passengers who need to walk between terminals.

New metal-panelled ceilings and a timber feature wall enhance wayfinding within the space and provide a welcoming environment for travellers. The overhaul also includes an upgrade of all furniture, which includes 30 Aeris benches – Grimshaw’s ergonomic and adaptable airport seating system for Tecno.

“Created with locally-sourced timber, the feature wall’s timber battens add warmth to the space transforming the previously dark hall into a bright and spacious modern civic hub”, says Grimshaw Melbourne Partner Andrew Perez.

“Modern airport environments require seating that allow flexible configurations and bespoke solutions to the environment’s particular needs. The Aeris system delivers just that with an overall modular design that is durable, elegant, and most importantly, comfortable.”

The refurbishment incorporates new glazed facades and entrance portals at the interface of Terminal 2 and 3 on both the departures and arrivals level. These bring much needed natural daylight deeper into the terminal while unifying the ‘front door’ of the airport.

On site since late 2019, this prominent front-of-house overhaul took place while the terminal was fully operational and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melbourne Airport Chief of Infrastructure Simon Gandy says the modernised arrivals space is sure to impress overseas visitors upon their return.

“The multi-million-dollar upgrade is spectacular and we’re confident it will impress our international guests, especially the Kiwis who are about to touch down in Melbourne”, he says.

Construction of the third stage in the development is due to kick off in the coming months. For more information regarding the redevelopment, visit https://grimshaw.global/projects/melbourne-airport-t2-arrivals-hall-redevelopment/