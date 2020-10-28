Koichi Takada's tower design applauded by Sir David Attenborough

When the much-loved naturalist Sir David Attenborough turned to social media this week to point the complimentary finger at Australia’s architect Koichi Takada, it was all for good reason.

The Japanese-born and Sydney-based architect is set to create the world’s greenest building; and didn’t expect the announcement to set his own social media alight with praise.

When the much-loved naturalist Sir David Attenborough turned to social media this week to point the complimentary finger at Australia’s architect Koichi Takada, it was all for good reason.

The Japanese-born and Sydney-based architect is set to create the world’s greenest building; and didn’t expect the announcement to set his own social media alight with praise.

Koichi Takada Architects will construct a 30-storey apartment building in Brisbane for their client Aria Property Group, with works to commence at the end of 2021.

Attenborough’s enthusiasm for a positively green future city building is certainly the pat on the back Takada wasn’t looking for. He says the global climate crisis is reason enough to act, and a willing client of course.

Dubbed Urban Forest, the new building will be covered in 1000 trees, more than 20,000 native plants and 250 native Queensland species – that’s enough to get any naturalist excited and it did.

Takada says saving the planet needs to be a top priority for everyone from governments to architects. He says just as the world has quickly reacted and found a way forward during the unprecedented times of a pandemic, so too should be the urgency for environmental repair.

Urban Forest is about creating a balance with the environment and doing so with a low carbon footprint. Takada is grateful his client is open-minded and willing to take on his green vision.

A vertical garden weaves its way up the building, softening the intensity of its towering shape. A densely populated city forest will grow all around, sure to impress even the most travelled like Attenborough.

Takada’s heart-on-his-sleeve approach to architecture is driven by a deep sense of purpose and allegiance to Mother Nature that was deeply inspired after he saw Attenborough’s Netflix documentary A Life on Our Planet.

“We weren’t expecting anybody like David Attenborough to recognise our commitment to possibly create the world’s greenest building, but it certainly gives us a great drive to the next level,” says Takada.

“I want to be part of the solution for the global climate crisis, not part of the problem,” he says of his green motivation.

“Watching the Attenborough documentary not only raises awareness about what’s wrong with the planet, but it inspires you to want to make a positive difference too.”

The residential building will feature 382 homes, a two-level rooftop garden and a public park where the urban forest encourages those who live there to share private/public spaces.

According to Takada, organic, sculptural, stepping facades covered in greenery provide physical and visual insulation from the sun, wind and rain, while sky gardens and facade vegetation also provide natural thermal and solar insulation.

“This is about creating awareness for more green buildings to be built around the world,” he says. “It’s a healthier way to live, but it’s about creating a positive impact too.”

Other sustainable features include solar panels to generate renewable energy, gardens irrigated by harvested rainwater and grey-water collection, carbon offset, and the use of sustainably sourced and high-quality, low-maintenance materials.

“We are used to growing up in mass-produced environments and so accustomed to this way of life,” Takada says.

“But we are turning that mass industrialisation into mass greening to create a balance so we can be part of nature, as David Attenborough puts it.”