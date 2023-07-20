Cube Developments and McNab’s joint project, Lumeah in Peregian Springs, has received development approval, with the $30 million community providing prospective buyers with one of the last opportunities to purchase land in the region.

The 2.79-hectare site comprises 31 lots, ranging from 367-734 sqm and sits within walking distance of Peregian Springs Shopping Centre, Surf Lifesaving Club and Peregian Beach Village, as well as private and state schools.

The development approval comes at a crucial time, with Queensland’s population predicted to increase by 20,000 citizens year on year, who are moving to the sunshine state from other areas.

McNab’s Managing Director and Founder Michael McNab believes the lots are truly a once in a lifetime opportunity for those looking for a sea change.

“Together, with our long term partner Cube Developments, we have cleared the site and have achieved almost 200 registered and interested buyers to provide further information on this particular development within the first seven days of our prelaunch,” he says.

Cube Developments Director Scott Juniper says the site will attract those who have high, luxurious living standards akin to the lifestyles of Sydney and Melbourne.

“The interest we’ve received from our internal database has been extremely positive. Our buyers recognise the exclusivity and prestige of this product,” he says.

“The development has been designed to fit in with the existing style and feel of the surrounding streetscapes, with plenty of landscaping to its verges.

“The site itself is just spectacular. It’s nestled within the leafy and well-established community of Peregian Springs, and is a short distance from some of the best beaches the Sunshine Coast has to offer.”

Just south of Noosa, the future oceanside community and its residents will benefit from wide open greenspace and wildlife conservation sites nearby, with a number of blocks backing onto scenic outlooks to provide ocean vignettes.

Construction of the estate is set for completion by the end of 2023, with settlements hoping to be finalised in February 2024. For more information, click here.