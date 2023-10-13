McGregor Coxall, a leading landscape architecture, urban design, and environmental engineering studio with operations in Australia and the UK, announces the opening of a new office in London.

Located at the heritage Diespeker Wharf building, the North London office marks the expansion of the practice’s UK team and complements their existing presence in Bristol, where the team is already delivering London-based regenerative projects including ExCeL London Phase 3, The Wave London, and Rick Roberts Way, situated within the iconic London Olympic Park.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for McGregor Coxall, reinforcing its position within the UK market and its strategic leadership in projects across Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

McGregor Coxall also announced the appointment of Steven Kennedy as the new UK design director. An award-winning architect with over two decades in the industry including as principal at Grimshaw, Kennedy brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His portfolio includes significant projects such as the Oman Botanic Garden and YTL Arena in Bristol.

“It’s an honour and a challenge to join McGregor Coxall at this transformative juncture. As we witness the consequences of a shifting climate and the unprecedented speed of technological change, it’s essential that we not only adapt but also anticipate and innovate,” Kennedy says.

“At McGregor Coxall, I see a team committed to staying ahead of the curve and responding with sustainable and visionary designs. Establishing the London studio as a key collaborative part of the UK business symbolises our readiness to embrace the new challenges of our time and harness the opportunities they present. Together, with a spirit of adaptability and forward-thinking, we will shape environments that resonate with the demands of both the present and the future.”

McGregor Coxall UK founding director, Michael Cowdy says, “From McGregor Coxall’s early UK beginnings in Bristol’s Stokes Croft, the practice has developed a local and international reputation in crafting culturally sensitive and environmentally responsive design solutions across a variety of contexts. A reflection of the business’ achievements is the unveiling of the practice’s new studio in London, and the strategic hire of Steven Kennedy as design director.”

“The broadening of the UK business is attracting fresh talent and expertise from diverse sectors, enhancing our design offering in the UK and enabling us to diversify our project portfolio,” he adds.

Image: McGregor Coxall announces the opening of its latest base in London at Diespeker Wharf