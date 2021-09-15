Frasers Property Australia has unveiled the winning design for the village green and community centre at its Midtown MacPark development, designed by McGregor Coxall and CHROFI.

The precinct created by the architectural practices captures Fraser Property’s vision for the new urban neighbourhood in Sydney’s north-west, with a number of open spaces and community amenities open to all members of the public.

McGregor Coxall Director, Philip Coxall, says the place-led design is inspired by the need to create an all inclusive space where the community building, with a range of first rate amenities, sits comfortably and effortlessly within the landscape.

“Our design creates a dramatic place for people to explore. The landscape and architecture amplify the experience of a sunken garden, utilising level changes throughout the topography to create a destination worthy of exploration,” he says

The village green is located on a lower level and offers beautiful park views to surrounding apartment buildings with direct access to the main street. Functional and accessible, the green’s inclusive space allows for flexibility to organise a number of community activities and workshops.

The green space is integrated with a 25-metre swimming pool and a 434sqm gymnasium, which ensures a transition between indoors and out is seamless. The mixed-use community centre also features a café and multipurpose rooms that are all connected by a veranda to create direct engagement with the park.

Fraser’s vision for Midtown MacPark is for the development to be interconnected in all facets to create an active and engaging public space for the whole community. Residents will obviously enjoy easy access to the community centre and open space due to its close proximity to residential dwellings, but so too will the general public.

“While providing a unique aesthetic, the site maintains optimal functionality through the plaza and green space’s connectedness to the fitness and leisure amenities in the floor below,” says Coxall.

“With shared swimming and exercise facilities, outdoor gardens, seating and a playground for children of all ages, the public domain provides a safe place of equal engagement and treatment for individuals from all walks of life.”

Nigel Edgar, General Manager Development NSW at Frasers Property Australia says the village green and community centre at Midtown MacPark has been designed for all.

“At Midtown, there is a considered focus in creating an attractive and inviting place for the community to thrive in – where private spaces merge with the public. We want to create a flexible space that can adapt to the community’s daily, weekly, and seasonal needs,” he says.

“This will be a place where the community can actively spend an entire day – from sitting in the café overlooking the park, exercising in the gym or the pool, hiring community rooms for functions, taking the kids for a day in the park, exploring the community gardens, attending farmers markets, or exploring the adjoining retail facilities.

“We are pleased to have McGregor Coxall and CHROFI on board and are looking forward to our vision for the park becoming a reality.”

Midtown MacPark is the result of work conducted by Frasers Property Australia and the NSW Government. The $2.1 billion masterplanned community comprises 3,300 apartments with a number of community facilities to be implemented within the community, including a school and childcare centre, aged care facility, central and pocket parks, and the community centre. All amenities will be within walking distance of the apartment buildings. The community will be developed in stages over the next 10 to 12 years, with Bates Smart, Hassell, COX and Candalepas contributing designs to the community.

Frasers Property is targeting a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating for Midtown MacPark and the vision is for the community to be carbon neutral in operation. For more information regarding the development, head to midtownmacpark.com.au.