McDonald’s unveils net zero energy-designed restaurant at Walt Disney World Resort

What if a restaurant could generate all its own power from renewable energy? McDonald’s has completed construction of a first-of-its-kind restaurant designed to do just that – create enough renewable energy on-site to cover 100% of its energy needs on a net annual basis.

Our global flagship restaurant will serve as a learning hub for McDonald’s to test solutions for reducing energy and water use, a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation.

The newly remodeled building is located on the west side of Disney’s property on Buena Vista Drive near the All-Star Resorts, which are currently closed.

For an initial “soft-launch” period, the restaurant is open only for Drive Thru and McDelivery service, but we can’t wait to open for dine-in service at a later date and welcome customers to enjoy all the innovative interior features.

Like all McDonald’s restaurants, this location has strict measures in place to protect customers and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To solidify the restaurant’s Net Zero Energy status, McDonald’s will pursue the International Living Future Institute’s Zero Energy Certification over the next year.

Data and learnings from the restaurant will also inform McDonald’s global sustainability efforts, including progressing toward the company’s science-based target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 36% in restaurants and offices by 2030 compared to a 2015 base year.