ngutu college matthews architects
Matthews rewarded for first class educational design

Matthews Architects work in their home state of South Australia was celebrated at last week’s Learning Environments Australasia SA & NT Chapter Awards, with the practice taking home two awards.
Jarrod Reedie
01 Dec 2022 2m read View Author

ngutu college matthews architects

Matthews’ Ngutu College Building 1 project was declared the winner of the Chapter’s ‘Overall Winner’ and ‘Modernisation: Small’ categories.

Matthews Associate Kerstin Bruneder says the awards for Ngutu College demonstrate the practice’s expertise in collaborating with clientele to achieve outstanding design outcomes.

“It’s great to see that projects on more than a limited budget can achieve this. To be recognized amongst peers is truly humbling and reflects the dedication and talent of our experienced team,” she says.

“Congratulations to Ngutu College on truly living reconciliation. It's not only closing the gap, it's creating a new future and perspective for all of us. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of this.”

Bruneder describes Ngutu as a non-institutional setting, a cornerstone of modern educational design.

“What started as a former government administration building was retained and then adapted to step outside the traditional realms of education. There are no classrooms, rather living rooms with upcycled furniture, no corridors, however there is an atrium and dining tables where students sit, working together.

“It was a pleasure to work in collaboration with Ngutu College’s Head of College Andrew Plastow and his team to bring their vision to life of a learning environment for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students with a foundation of reconciliation and security.”

Ngutu College Head of College, Andrew Plastow, says the college plans to enrich its students and community, with enrolments set to double over the coming years.

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement. We are passionate about our students and giving them the opportunity to thrive in a supportive and inspiring learning environment; we feel Ngutu College truly captures that,” he says.

Matthews Architects is currently overseeing the design for the refurbishment of Building 2. Building 1 reached completion earlier in the year.

The Learning Environments Australasia awards showcase the best in educational facility design across eight categories, including innovative educational initiatives, landscaping/outdoor learning areas, small projects, renovations, new construction and entire new facilities.

To read up on the award winners from across the country, click here.

