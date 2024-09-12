Designed by Denton Corker Marshall for Alfasi Group, Matchworks creates a new inner-city neighbourhood characterised by forward thinking urban planning.

560 Church Street, Cremorne, has always been a site of social and workforce potential. Conceived as a model factory complex by Bryant & May in 1909, it was notable for employee welfare through its central heating, outdoor sports facilities, gardens and worker medical care.

Designed by architects Klingender and Hamilton, this landmark site with its landmark chimney stack, clock tower and cluster of distinctive Edwardian style buildings operated up until 1987, producing the iconic Redhead matchsticks.

“The urban open spaces comprise an impressive 32% of the one-hectare site dedicated to Privately Owned Public Space (POPS),” says Denton Corker Marshall’s Senior Director, Adrian FitzGerald.

“The resultant development is reminiscent of the highly evolved, pedestrian focused urbanism found throughout Europe, but rarely achieved in Australia. With such a generous contribution to the public realm it sets a benchmark in how to integrate our industrial history into new settings for contemporary inner-city workplace and living.”

The Alfasi Group’s aspiration for Matchworks is a contemporary evolution of this industrial drive, a commercial vision grounded in place, the community and history.

Denton Corker Marshall’s design for the 10,000 square metre precinct creates a highly permeable urban village, a car free pedestrianised neighbourhood which simultaneously draws together diverse functional, community and commercial objectives into a neighbourhood centrepiece.

The heritage scale is respected by the new additions across the site. New buildings sit on bases matched to the height of the original factory, characterised by solidity and complimentary colouration to the heritage red bricks.

Defined parapet lines hold the ground plane, framing dedicated landscaped community spaces clustered around the historical structures. These become neighbourhood centrepieces, the precinct’s new offerings to the public realm, accessed by a series of old and new lanes for walking and cycling.

Above, lighter sky blocks, each with different articulation, contribute to neighbourhood diversity while the distinctive Wedge shaped to maintain views of the iconic clock tower.

The three new buildings which augment the site bring retail, food and beverage outlets, as well as 24,500m2 NLA of workplace. Matchworks will also be the home to Australia’s first, and long awaited, iteration of global hotel brand, The Hoxton, with a 200-guestroom hotel.

The commercial buildings are cleverly composed to offer a range of floorplates catering to a variety of tenants.

Workspaces from 500 to 3000 square metres encourage a mix of start-ups and established companies to make Matchworks their home.

Matchworks creates a sustainable climate resilient precinct targeting 5.5 Star NABERS, 5 Star Greenstar

Workplace and BESS 50% to the Hotel and includes use of solar voltaic glass.

Matchworks was recently given a planning permit with construction to commence October 2024.