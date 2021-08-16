Logo
Award-winning architect designs masterplan for Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan site in Redfern
Award-winning architect designs masterplan for Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan site in Redfern

Award-winning Greek Australian architect, Angelo Candalepas has designed the masterplan for the redevelopment of the Greek Orthodox Church’s Archdiocesan site in inner Sydney.
Masterplan-for-Greek-Orthodox-Archdiocesan-site-1732009489.png

Award-winning Greek Australian architect, Angelo Candalepas has designed the masterplan for the redevelopment of the Greek Orthodox Church’s Archdiocesan site in inner Sydney.

The comprehensive masterplan, based on the vision of Archbishop Makarios, aims to reposition the Archdiocese at the core of the Greek Australian community.

The proposal includes upgrades to the infrastructure of St Andrew’s Theological College, a new library and museum with religious and cultural exhibits that reflect upon Greek Australian heritage and the history of the community’s immigration, as well as the careful restoration and refurbishment of the historic Cathedral of the Annunciation of Our Lady, originally designed by famous Colonial architect, Edmund Blackett.

The $27-million redevelopment of the site on Cleveland Street, Redfern is planned to be executed in five stages over the next two decades. The first stage, involving the renovation of the cathedral’s gothic building is expected to be completed by 2024, in time for the Church’s centenary celebrations.

The honorary secretary and trustee of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia Consolidated Trust, Nicholas Pappas said the masterplan was an ambitious and long-term project that will ultimately enable the Church to better-connect and engage with the Greek Australian and broader Australian community.

Candalepas said the plan fulfils the Archdiocese’s duty as custodian of an important site.

“It will ensure that this site and its surrounding areas will be here for many generations to come,” Candalepas said. “The buildings are cultural landmarks and have the power to bring communities closer together.”

His firm, Candalepas Associates has been involved in various religious architecture projects from the historic St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney to the award-winning Punchbowl Mosque, which has been described as a “modern architectural masterpiece”.

Image: Candalepas Associates

