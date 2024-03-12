Master Builders Australia has launched Breaking Ground: Women in building and construction, a policy manifesto which aims to increase female participation in the building and construction industry.

Unveiled last week on International Women’s Day, the document outlines the challenges faced by women in construction and the road to resolution. The organisation hopes it will ignite meaningful discussions on the issue, which it describes as critical.

Master Builders Australia CEO Denita Wawn believes that an increase of women within the industry will assist in combating the national housing crisis.

“As one of the biggest sectors in the economy, the building and construction industry employs over 1.3 million Australians but a female participation rate of 15 percent with only 3 percent on the tools is simply not good enough.

“Increased female participation has many benefits; it lifts productivity, boosts the economy, facilitates financial independence, assists in developing an inclusive and diverse culture and meets the much-needed workforce shortages the building and construction industry is facing.

If the policy were to be adopted by the federal government, schools would provide unbiased guidance and hands-on experiences, while parents would receive resources to support their daughters' choices. The policy also advocates for a safe and inclusive work environment with zero tolerance for discrimination.

To address the challenges of work-life balance, Breaking Ground proposes better support and flexibility for women with families. Additionally, it emphasises continued funding for mentorship programs like Women Building Australia and increased resources to promote construction careers to women. This multi-pronged approach aims to create a future where women can thrive in the building and construction industry.

“Breaking Ground aims to dismantle the barriers to participation while highlighting the positives of working in the industry,” Wawn continues.

“Cultural change is needed, and industry structures must adapt – such as more flexible patterns of work – and more funding is required to support evidence-based programs of how to attract and retain women.

“We must do more to end the bias between universities and vocation education, and young women should be given the same opportunities as their male counterparts to pursue trade apprenticeships if they choose to do so.”