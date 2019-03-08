Logo
Master Builders CEO welcomes extra funding for women in construction
“More building and construction industry career opportunities for women will result from the Minister for Women’s announcement of $675,000 for the Women Building Australia program,” says Denita Wawn, CEO of Master Builders Australia.
“As of today only about 12 percent of the building and construction industry workforce are women. Master Builders is acting to fix this for the benefit of women and the industry,” she says.

“Women Building Australia is a building and construction industry initiative to boost the numbers of women in the Australia’s third largest industry. It raises awareness among young women, their parents and careers advisers of the huge range of rewarding careers and mentors women who have recently made a start in the industry,” she says.

“The program will deliver three 12 month mentoring programs nationally over a three year period and raise awareness about the huge range of rewarding and fulfilling careers in our industry at careers expos around the country.”

“This funding follows a successful 12 month trial. The pilot mentoring program reinforced the importance of supporting women starting their careers in construction and facing the daily challenges of working in a male dominated industry,” says Wawn.

