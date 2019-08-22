Martin Place Metro Towers design approved

The NSW Government has approved the development of two new office towers atop the future Martin Place Metro Station.

Designed by Johnson Pilton Walker and Tzannes, the office towers will rise to 39 and 29 storeys. They will be integrated with the station as well as the surrounding CBD site.

According to planning and public spaces minister Rob Stokes, this project is an example of well-designed development in the right place.

“These towers, which underwent rigorous assessment by the Department and an independent design review panel, will enhance Martin Place’s position as a jobs and transport hub in the heart of the CBD,” he says.

“The new metro precinct will connect the existing T4 line with the Sydney Metro and will include shops, restaurants, offices and connections to Hunter, Elizabeth and Castlereagh Streets for commuters and workers.”

The towers will be constructed simultaneously with the underground development of Martin Place Station, with the buildings expected to be completed in time for the Metro line’s opening in 2024.

“Once completed, the Metro will connect metro rail services from Chatswood, through a new line under the harbour and city, to Sydnenham, where they will run on the existing Bankstown line,” says minister for transport, Andrew Constance.

Image credit: NSW Planning Department