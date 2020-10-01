Marrickville Metro's new community-focused development

The Inner West’s Marrickville Metro, has announced their community-focused development is set to open mid-2021.

Though COVID-19 has led to a delay in the opening of the centre, the Marrickville Metro team have been working closely with retail partners and are pleased to confirm the revised timeframe.

This new community hub is inspired by, and created for, the incredibly vibrant Inner West customer.

Marrickville Metro aims to mirror the Inner West’s unique personality with a distinctive development that responds to the growing and ever-changing population.

Centre Manager, Dean Young says, ‘Marrickville Metro has been a proud part of the Inner West community since the 1980s, and we’re keen to keep adapting and developing the centre in response to what our Inner West customer wants and deserves. Our new development does just that.’

The new community-inspired hub will include an amazing fresh food precinct and a mix of speciality retailers.

It will feature a market-style showcase of artisan fresh produce, food products, authentic ethnic cuisines and a variety of indoor and alfresco dining and drinking destinations. All handpicked from some of the best names in local produce and hospitality.

The food precinct will be anchored by a new Coles supermarket, which brings another fresh choice to the current offer of Woolworths and ALDI.

It will also offer a click and collect service, and local home delivery. In addition to a variety of food and produce options, the Inner West community can expect to see speciality retailers such as a boutique bookstore, gift stores and some exciting additions to the centre in the health and fitness domain.

Marrickville Metro continues its drive towards greater sustainability with the incorporation of solar energy into the new development.

This initiative will see more than 1,800 solar panels installed on the roof and will generate 650,000 kWh of energy each year – the equivalent of 25% of the running energy costs of the new building.

This solar energy initiative means Marrickville Metro will be harnessing clean, renewable energy and reducing reliance on the national grid. This is great for the environment and for the local Inner West community.

With the new solar panels producing an emissions reduction equivalent to 533,000 kg of CO2, this is not just a step, but a leap in the right direction, and one of many exciting community initiatives Marrickville Metro will be introducing.

Mr Young says, "Our goal is to create one of the most sustainable shopping centres in NSW and a space that truly reflects the values of the local community."