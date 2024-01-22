Marina Bay Sands, Singapore’s opulent five-star resort precinct, has announced plans for $750 million worth of upgrades in a bid to remain at the very forefront of luxury hotel stays.

Tower 3, the Hotel Lobby and Sands SkyPark have all been earmarked for upgrades, providing new dining and retail offerings, a renewed focus on wellness, and a reimagined VIP arrival experience. 550 rooms – 380 of which are suites – will be redesigned by the hotelier’s design team, led by Jung Eun Park.

“We are excited about the next stage of Marina Bay Sands’ development, and how this will strengthen Singapore’s appeal as a leading tourism destination,” says Marina Bay Sands COO, Paul Town.

“Marina Bay Sands has made significant progress in delivering new world-leading luxury travel experiences over the past two years. This second phase of reinvestment will be critical as it propels the property to new heights and places us in a strong position to capture future growth opportunities.

“We look forward to having visitors enjoy these new and enhanced offerings.”

The new allocation of funding follows on from over a billion dollars reinvested into the refurbishment of Hotel Towers 1 and 2, plus additional hospitality and lifestyle amenity. 1,280 rooms have been upgraded following the investment, plus the construction of the Paiza Sky Club, due to open in February. Located on the 55th level of Tower 2, the executive club lounge comprises a tea vault, bespoke whisky bar, private liquor locker, garden conservatory and buffet spreads served from open kitchens helmed by top chefs.

Works on Tower 3 are due to be completed in 2025. For more information, visit www.marinabaysands.com.